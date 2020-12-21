Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USASMDC CG and Command Surgeon discuss COVID-19 vaccine and implications for the Command's workforce.

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2020

    Video by Ronald Bailey 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    Commanding General for U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, Lt. Gen Daniel Karbler, and USASMDC Command Surgeon, Col. George Kyle, discuss the COVID-19 vaccine and its implications for the SMDC global team, Dec. 21, 2020. Filmed at the USASMDC headquarters, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.

    Date Taken: 12.21.2020
    Date Posted: 12.22.2020 14:40
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 778242
    VIRIN: 201221-A-ZT466-001
    Filename: DOD_108116719
    Length: 00:05:50
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    Hometown: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
    Hometown: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USASMDC CG and Command Surgeon discuss COVID-19 vaccine and implications for the Command's workforce., by Ronald Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

