Commanding General for U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, Lt. Gen Daniel Karbler, and USASMDC Command Surgeon, Col. George Kyle, discuss the COVID-19 vaccine and its implications for the SMDC global team, Dec. 21, 2020. Filmed at the USASMDC headquarters, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2020 14:40
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|778242
|VIRIN:
|201221-A-ZT466-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108116719
|Length:
|00:05:50
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Hometown:
|HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
|Hometown:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USASMDC CG and Command Surgeon discuss COVID-19 vaccine and implications for the Command's workforce., by Ronald Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
