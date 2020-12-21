CNAL Holiday Greeting

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/778241" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In Rear Adm. John Meier and Mrs. Meier’s first holiday video, they extend their season’s greetings and thankfulness for every Sailor, Civilian, and their families for their contributions to Naval Aviation in 2020. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Chief Petty Officer Michael Cole/Released)