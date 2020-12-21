Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNAL Holiday Greeting

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2020

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Michael Cole 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    In Rear Adm. John Meier and Mrs. Meier’s first holiday video, they extend their season’s greetings and thankfulness for every Sailor, Civilian, and their families for their contributions to Naval Aviation in 2020. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Chief Petty Officer Michael Cole/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2020
    Date Posted: 12.22.2020 13:47
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 778241
    VIRIN: 201221-N-CV785-0001
    Filename: DOD_108116709
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Hometown: EXPORT, PA, US

    This work, CNAL Holiday Greeting, by CPO Michael Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

