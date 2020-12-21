In Rear Adm. John Meier and Mrs. Meier’s first holiday video, they extend their season’s greetings and thankfulness for every Sailor, Civilian, and their families for their contributions to Naval Aviation in 2020. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Chief Petty Officer Michael Cole/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2020 13:47
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|778241
|VIRIN:
|201221-N-CV785-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108116709
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Hometown:
|EXPORT, PA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, CNAL Holiday Greeting, by CPO Michael Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
