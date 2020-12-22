Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kimbrough Year in Review

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2020

    Video by Michelle Gonzalez 

    Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center, MEDCOM

    2020 has been quite different from previous years as we have adjusted operations in response to COVID-19. However, the mission at Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center remains the same: To provide safe, quality, patient-centered health care!

    Date Taken: 12.22.2020
    Date Posted: 12.22.2020 13:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 778236
    VIRIN: 201222-A-CD688-1001
    Filename: DOD_108116685
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 

    This work, Kimbrough Year in Review, by Michelle Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    health care
    Year in Review
    MEDCOM
    Kimbrough

