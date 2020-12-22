BPVAHCS Media B-Roll – COVID-19 Vaccine Arrival

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/778235" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

First shipment of Pfizer-BioNTec COVID-19 vaccine arrives at the Bay Pines VA Medical Center in Bay Pines, Fla., December 22, 2020. The vaccine was delivered to the facility’s pharmacy and placed in a vaccine and sample cold storage unit capable of achieving 194F(-70C) temperature required for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Thirty-seven medical centers began offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to health care personnel and Veterans Dec 14. Bay Pines VA Healthcare System is one of fifteen additional VA facilities receiving an allocation of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of December 21.