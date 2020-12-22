First shipment of Pfizer-BioNTec COVID-19 vaccine arrives at the Bay Pines VA Medical Center in Bay Pines, Fla., December 22, 2020. The vaccine was delivered to the facility’s pharmacy and placed in a vaccine and sample cold storage unit capable of achieving 194F(-70C) temperature required for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Thirty-seven medical centers began offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to health care personnel and Veterans Dec 14. Bay Pines VA Healthcare System is one of fifteen additional VA facilities receiving an allocation of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of December 21.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2020 13:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|778235
|VIRIN:
|201222-O-YB478-127
|Filename:
|DOD_108116675
|Length:
|00:04:47
|Location:
|BAY PINES, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, BPVAHCS Media B-Roll – COVID-19 Vaccine Arrival, by Mark DePass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
