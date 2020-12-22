Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    BPVAHCS Media B-Roll – COVID-19 Vaccine Arrival

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAY PINES, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2020

    Video by Mark DePass 

    Bay Pines VA Healthcare System

    First shipment of Pfizer-BioNTec COVID-19 vaccine arrives at the Bay Pines VA Medical Center in Bay Pines, Fla., December 22, 2020. The vaccine was delivered to the facility’s pharmacy and placed in a vaccine and sample cold storage unit capable of achieving 194F(-70C) temperature required for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Thirty-seven medical centers began offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to health care personnel and Veterans Dec 14. Bay Pines VA Healthcare System is one of fifteen additional VA facilities receiving an allocation of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of December 21.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2020
    Date Posted: 12.22.2020 13:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 778235
    VIRIN: 201222-O-YB478-127
    Filename: DOD_108116675
    Length: 00:04:47
    Location: BAY PINES, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BPVAHCS Media B-Roll – COVID-19 Vaccine Arrival, by Mark DePass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VA
    vaccine
    arrival
    Bay Pines
    weeklyvideos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT