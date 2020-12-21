COVID-19: Staying Vigilant in the Vaccine era

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Now that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine has been granted Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA, and we have begun the first series of vaccinations at Madigan, we want to urge all of our patients and the public to continue their vigilance in following COVID-19 safety guidance. Madigan subject matter experts Col. (Dr.) George Leonard, Chief Medical Officer, and Lt. Col. (Dr.) Luke Mease, Chief of Preventive Medicine, explain.