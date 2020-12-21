Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19: Staying Vigilant in the Vaccine era

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2020

    Video by Ryan Graham and Joseph Jones

    Madigan Army Medical Center

    Now that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine has been granted Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA, and we have begun the first series of vaccinations at Madigan, we want to urge all of our patients and the public to continue their vigilance in following COVID-19 safety guidance. Madigan subject matter experts Col. (Dr.) George Leonard, Chief Medical Officer, and Lt. Col. (Dr.) Luke Mease, Chief of Preventive Medicine, explain.

