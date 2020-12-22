Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nebraska Holiday Message 2020

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2020

    Video by Sgt. Lisa Crawford and Spc. Skyler Sandoz

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    A holiday message from Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts and Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, Nebraska adjutant general, to the Soldiers and Airmen of the Nebraska National Guard deployed over the holidays 2020.

    (Nebraska National Guard video by Sgt. Lisa Crawford and Spc. Skyler Sandoz)

    #HappyHolidays #MerryChristmas #NEGuard #RememberEveryoneDeployed

    (Music by: Scott Holmes music; https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Scott_Holmes)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2020
    Date Posted: 12.22.2020 09:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 778178
    VIRIN: 201222-Z-A3598-001
    Filename: DOD_108115978
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nebraska Holiday Message 2020, by SGT Lisa Crawford and SPC Skyler Sandoz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

