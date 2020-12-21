Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Georgia Transits Strait of Hormuz

    STRAIT OF HORMUZ

    12.21.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Indra Beaufort 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    The nuclear-power Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Georgia (SSGN 729) along with the guided-missile cruisers USS Port Royal (CG 73) and USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) transited the Strait of Hormuz entering the Arabian Gulf, Dec. 21. The 5th Fleet AOO encompasses about 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. The expanse is comprised of 20 countries and includes three chokepoints, critical to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Indra Beaufort)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2020
    Date Posted: 12.22.2020 02:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 778126
    VIRIN: 201221-N-IE405-2000
    Filename: DOD_108115665
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: STRAIT OF HORMUZ

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Georgia Transits Strait of Hormuz, by PO2 Indra Beaufort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Transit
    USS Georgia
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Strait Of Hormuz
    SSGN 729

