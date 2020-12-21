The nuclear-power Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Georgia (SSGN 729) along with the guided-missile cruisers USS Port Royal (CG 73) and USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) transited the Strait of Hormuz entering the Arabian Gulf, Dec. 21. The 5th Fleet AOO encompasses about 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. The expanse is comprised of 20 countries and includes three chokepoints, critical to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Indra Beaufort)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2020 02:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|778126
|VIRIN:
|201221-N-IE405-2000
|Filename:
|DOD_108115665
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|STRAIT OF HORMUZ
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Georgia Transits Strait of Hormuz, by PO2 Indra Beaufort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT