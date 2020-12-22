Zama Pulse Year-in-review

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/778118" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Here is the final episode of the "Zama Pulse" for 2020, in which we're highlighting some of the most memorable U.S. Army Garrison Japan events from the past year.

Please enjoy this "Year in Review," and keep an eye out for new episodes in the future!