Here is the final episode of the "Zama Pulse" for 2020, in which we're highlighting some of the most memorable U.S. Army Garrison Japan events from the past year.
Please enjoy this "Year in Review," and keep an eye out for new episodes in the future!
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2020 00:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|778118
|VIRIN:
|160315-A-AB123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108115579
|Length:
|00:10:25
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Zama Pulse Year-in-review, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT