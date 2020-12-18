Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    500th MIB-T Ohana Sponsorship

    HI, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Maurice Gaddy 

    500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater

    This week was awesome as we worked with Waialua High and Intermediate School. We accomplished a great project with the help of the 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, 25th Infantry Division.

    A special thanks to the Mililani Army Recruiting, US Army Recruiting Command (USAREC), for initiating this project for us to complete.

    Video By: Staff Sgt. Maurice G. Gaddy, Public Affairs

    Voice of: Staff Sgt. Jabar Williams, Mililani Army Recruiting, USAREC
    and Marsha Taylor, a Culinary Arts Teacher at Waialua High and Intermediate School.

    Date Taken: 12.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.21.2020
    Location: HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 500th MIB-T Ohana Sponsorship, by SSG Maurice Gaddy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #PacificVanguard #Ohana #Aloha #USAREC

