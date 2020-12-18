500th MIB-T Ohana Sponsorship

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This week was awesome as we worked with Waialua High and Intermediate School. We accomplished a great project with the help of the 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, 25th Infantry Division.



A special thanks to the Mililani Army Recruiting, US Army Recruiting Command (USAREC), for initiating this project for us to complete.



Video By: Staff Sgt. Maurice G. Gaddy, Public Affairs



Voice of: Staff Sgt. Jabar Williams, Mililani Army Recruiting, USAREC

and Marsha Taylor, a Culinary Arts Teacher at Waialua High and Intermediate School.