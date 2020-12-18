This week was awesome as we worked with Waialua High and Intermediate School. We accomplished a great project with the help of the 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, 25th Infantry Division.
A special thanks to the Mililani Army Recruiting, US Army Recruiting Command (USAREC), for initiating this project for us to complete.
Video By: Staff Sgt. Maurice G. Gaddy, Public Affairs
Voice of: Staff Sgt. Jabar Williams, Mililani Army Recruiting, USAREC
and Marsha Taylor, a Culinary Arts Teacher at Waialua High and Intermediate School.
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2020 19:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|778111
|VIRIN:
|201218-A-VH473-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108115470
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 500th MIB-T Ohana Sponsorship, by SSG Maurice Gaddy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
