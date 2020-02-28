Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MSgt Mike Fisher II Feature B-Roll

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Candin Muniz 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll from the "Hard Truths" feature on MSgt Mike Fisher II.

    NOTE: Footage in the first half of the stringer is 30fps footage slowed down to 24fps, therefore the audio appears out of sync. To sync the nat sound simply unlink the video from the audio, then speed up the video by 125%.

    Date Taken: 02.28.2020
    Date Posted: 12.21.2020 19:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 778110
    VIRIN: 200228-F-ZT339-1001
    Filename: DOD_108115467
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    This work, MSgt Mike Fisher II Feature B-Roll, by SSgt Candin Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cannon Air Force Base

    Cannon Air Force Base
    CAFB
    SSgt Candin Muniz
    MSgt Mike Fisher II
    Hard Truths

