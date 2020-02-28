MSgt Mike Fisher II Feature B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/778110" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-Roll from the "Hard Truths" feature on MSgt Mike Fisher II.



NOTE: Footage in the first half of the stringer is 30fps footage slowed down to 24fps, therefore the audio appears out of sync. To sync the nat sound simply unlink the video from the audio, then speed up the video by 125%.