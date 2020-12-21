Alaska Air National Guard Master Sgt. Thomas Hough, 144th Airlift Squadron, sends 2020 holiday greetings.
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2020 17:31
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|778100
|VIRIN:
|201221-Z-ZY202-3005
|Filename:
|DOD_108115380
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|JBER, AK, US
|Hometown:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 201221-Z-ZY202-3005, by David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
