Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Col Dave Demarque 2020 Armed Forces Bowl Shout-out

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sean Kornegay 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    Col Dave Demarque 2020 Armed Forces Bowl Shout-out and introduction to the Air Force song.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2020
    Date Posted: 12.21.2020 17:22
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 778097
    VIRIN: 201217-F-WR850-065
    Filename: DOD_108115328
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: TX, US
    Hometown: FORT WORTH, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col Dave Demarque 2020 Armed Forces Bowl Shout-out, by SSgt Sean Kornegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT