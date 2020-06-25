Mental Health Minute: November Edition

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Your mental health and well-being matters. This month's Mental Health Minute with Maj. Stacy Nation, she emphasizes the importance of talking. More importantly, how talking about your feelings can help you stay in good mental health.



Remember, you have resources:

S-FERST: 1-800-635-4917

Army DPH: 307-772-5279

Air Wing DPH: 307-772-6125

DoD Safeline Helpline: 1-877-995-5247

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255



(U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)