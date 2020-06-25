Mental Health Minute: November Edition

Your mental health and well-being matters. This month's Mental Health Minute with Maj. Stacy Nation, she emphasizes the importance of talking. More importantly, how talking about your feelings can help you stay in good mental health.
Remember, you have resources:
S-FERST: 1-800-635-4917
Army DPH: 307-772-5279
Air Wing DPH: 307-772-6125
DoD Safeline Helpline: 1-877-995-5247
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255
(U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)
