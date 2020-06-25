Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mental Health Minute: November Edition

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2020

    Video by Jacqueline Marshall 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Wyoming National Guard

    Your mental health and well-being matters. This month's Mental Health Minute with Maj. Stacy Nation, she emphasizes the importance of talking. More importantly, how talking about your feelings can help you stay in good mental health.

    Remember, you have resources:
    S-FERST: 1-800-635-4917
    Army DPH: 307-772-5279
    Air Wing DPH: 307-772-6125
    DoD Safeline Helpline: 1-877-995-5247
    National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

    (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2020
    Date Posted: 12.21.2020 17:01
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 778092
    VIRIN: 200625-Z-KB070-0022
    Filename: DOD_108115281
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 

    This work, Mental Health Minute: November Edition, by Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    Health
    Well-being
    Mental Health Matters
    Mental Health Minute

