COVID-19 vaccine freezers arrive at the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System, Bay Pines, FL., in preparation for the delivery of COVID-19 vaccinations. The freezers provide specific temperature control required for the vaccine storage.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2020 16:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|778075
|VIRIN:
|201208-O-YB478-741
|Filename:
|DOD_108115192
|Length:
|00:07:16
|Location:
|BAY PINES, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BPVAHCS Media B-Roll - Vaccine Freezers Arrival & Delivery, by Mark DePass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
