    BPVAHCS Media B-Roll - Vaccine Freezers Arrival & Delivery

    BAY PINES, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2020

    Video by Mark DePass 

    Bay Pines VA Healthcare System

    COVID-19 vaccine freezers arrive at the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System, Bay Pines, FL., in preparation for the delivery of COVID-19 vaccinations. The freezers provide specific temperature control required for the vaccine storage.

    Date Taken: 12.08.2020
    Date Posted: 12.21.2020 16:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 778075
    VIRIN: 201208-O-YB478-741
    Filename: DOD_108115192
    Length: 00:07:16
    Location: BAY PINES, FL, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, BPVAHCS Media B-Roll - Vaccine Freezers Arrival & Delivery, by Mark DePass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Veterans Affairs
    Vaccine
    Bay Pines
    COVID-19
    Freezers
    BPVAHCS

