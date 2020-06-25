Mental Health Minute: December Edition

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Your mental health and well-being matters. On this month of Mental Health Minute with Maj. Stacy Nation, she gives you the challenge of getting to know your co-workers better. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)



Remember you have resources here.



S-FERST: 1-800-635-4917

Army DPH: 307-772-5279

Air Wing DPH: 307-287-2793

DoD Safeline Helpline: 1-877-995-5247

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255