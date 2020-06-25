Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mental Health Minute: December Edition

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2020

    Video by Jacqueline Marshall 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Wyoming National Guard

    Your mental health and well-being matters. On this month of Mental Health Minute with Maj. Stacy Nation, she gives you the challenge of getting to know your co-workers better. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)

Remember you have resources here.

    Remember you have resources here.

    S-FERST: 1-800-635-4917
    Army DPH: 307-772-5279
    Air Wing DPH: 307-287-2793
    DoD Safeline Helpline: 1-877-995-5247
    National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

    Air National Guard

    Army National Guard

    Mental Health Matters
    Mental Health Minute

