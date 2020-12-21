Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFIMSC Holiday Message 2020!

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2020

    Video by Michael Briggs, James Buehler and Malcolm McClendon

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    The AFIMSC leadership team of Maj. Gen. Tom Wilcox, commander; Ms. Lorna Estep, executive director; Col. Kevin Mantovani, vice commander; and Chief Master Sgt. Edwin Ludwigsen, command chief master sergeant; send their 2020 Holiday Wishes!

    Date Taken: 12.21.2020
    Date Posted: 12.21.2020 14:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778055
    VIRIN: 201221-F-RD009-001
    Filename: DOD_108114979
    Length: 00:04:50
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    This work, AFIMSC Holiday Message 2020!, by Michael Briggs, James Buehler and Malcolm McClendon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    San Antonio
    Wilcox
    AFCEC
    AFIMSC
    Buehler
    Holiday Message 2020

