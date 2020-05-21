Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial Day B-Roll

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Video by Jacqueline Marshall 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Wyoming National Guard

    B-roll of the military veterans memorial in downtown Cheyenne, Wyo., and captured on May 21, 2020. The b-roll was used in the final Memorial Day message video which included Army and Air National Guard members. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Date Posted: 12.21.2020 14:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 778053
    VIRIN: 200521-Z-KB070-0020
    Filename: DOD_108114971
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Air National Guard

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    B-roll

