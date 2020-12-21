U.S. Army Lab Explores AI/ML Potential in Development of Chemical Biological Defense Solutions

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) is a next-generation computer capability that holds the potential for changing everything from how people live and work to how wars are fought and won. The Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC) is keeping pace with this computing revolution through its Grand Challenge Program, beginning with three pilot projects and a workshop to recruit more.