Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army Lab Explores AI/ML Potential in Development of Chemical Biological Defense Solutions

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2020

    Video by Jack Bunja 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    Artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) is a next-generation computer capability that holds the potential for changing everything from how people live and work to how wars are fought and won. The Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC) is keeping pace with this computing revolution through its Grand Challenge Program, beginning with three pilot projects and a workshop to recruit more.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2020
    Date Posted: 12.21.2020 12:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 778037
    VIRIN: 201221-A-GY757-704
    Filename: DOD_108114808
    Length: 00:03:36
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Lab Explores AI/ML Potential in Development of Chemical Biological Defense Solutions, by Jack Bunja, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army Lab Explores AI/ML Potential in Development of Chemical Biological Defense Solutions

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army
    Artificial Intelligence
    Machine Learning
    DEVCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT