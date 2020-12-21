AZNG soldiers facilitate COVID-19 tests for AZ State employees

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Arizona National Guard service members prepare and collect COVID-19 test samples for State of Arizona employees at a healthcare facility in Phoenix, before transporting them to a state lab for testing, Nov. 4, 2020. The testing ensures State employees, who work closely with the public, continue to provide essential services. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)