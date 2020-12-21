Arizona National Guard service members prepare and collect COVID-19 test samples for State of Arizona employees at a healthcare facility in Phoenix, before transporting them to a state lab for testing, Nov. 4, 2020. The testing ensures State employees, who work closely with the public, continue to provide essential services. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2020 12:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|778036
|VIRIN:
|201221-Z-RC891-029
|Filename:
|DOD_108114805
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AZNG soldiers facilitate COVID-19 tests for AZ State employees, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
