Construction workers with the Army Corps of engineers construct the control cab for the new air traffic control tower and base operations complex, Dec. 17, 2020 at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2020 12:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|778035
|VIRIN:
|201217-F-CB004-763
|Filename:
|DOD_108114793
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Out with the old, in with the new; SJAFB builds new ATC tower, by Amn Jordan Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
