    Out with the old, in with the new; SJAFB builds new ATC tower

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2020

    Video by Airman Jordan Colvin 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Construction workers with the Army Corps of engineers construct the control cab for the new air traffic control tower and base operations complex, Dec. 17, 2020 at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina.

    Date Taken: 12.17.2020
    Date Posted: 12.21.2020 12:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778035
    VIRIN: 201217-F-CB004-763
    Filename: DOD_108114793
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 

    This work, Out with the old, in with the new; SJAFB builds new ATC tower, by Amn Jordan Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Construction
    Seymour Johnson AFB
    Colvin
    ATC tower

