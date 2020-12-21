The 114th Fighter Wing wishes everyone happy holidays! (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Taylor Solberg)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2020 12:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|778032
|VIRIN:
|201221-Z-QG092-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108114761
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|SIOUX FALLS, SD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Happy Holidays from the 114th Fighter Wing!, by SrA Taylor Solberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
