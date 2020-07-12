Be responsible this holiday season. If you plan to go out and drink, have a plan, a designated driver and get home safely. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2020 11:42
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|778013
|VIRIN:
|201207-F-FG548-2001
|PIN:
|211564
|Filename:
|DOD_108114606
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|EGLIN AFB, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Don't Drink and Drive, by SrA Heather LeVeille, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
