Footage depicts soldiers undergoing Military Free Fall parachute training at the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School on Yuma Proving Grounds, Arizona. Raw footage was recorded at the MFF school. The U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, the U.S. Army’s Special Operations Center of Excellence, trains, educates, develops and manages world-class special operations soldiers in order to provide our nation with highly educated, innovative and adaptive operators.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2019
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2020 13:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|778011
|VIRIN:
|191001-A-UL938-322
|Filename:
|DOD_108114595
|Length:
|00:04:22
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, US Army Military Free Fall HALO Training B Roll, by Jason Gambardella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
