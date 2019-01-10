Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Army Military Free Fall HALO Training B Roll

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2019

    Video by Jason Gambardella 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    Footage depicts soldiers undergoing Military Free Fall parachute training at the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School on Yuma Proving Grounds, Arizona. Raw footage was recorded at the MFF school. The U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, the U.S. Army’s Special Operations Center of Excellence, trains, educates, develops and manages world-class special operations soldiers in order to provide our nation with highly educated, innovative and adaptive operators.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2019
    Date Posted: 12.21.2020 13:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 778011
    VIRIN: 191001-A-UL938-322
    Filename: DOD_108114595
    Length: 00:04:22
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army Military Free Fall HALO Training B Roll, by Jason Gambardella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    parachute
    SOF
    USASOC
    SWCS
    Special Forces
    HALO
    SORB
    goarmysof

