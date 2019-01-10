US Army Military Free Fall HALO Training B Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Footage depicts soldiers undergoing Military Free Fall parachute training at the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School on Yuma Proving Grounds, Arizona. Raw footage was recorded at the MFF school. The U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, the U.S. Army’s Special Operations Center of Excellence, trains, educates, develops and manages world-class special operations soldiers in order to provide our nation with highly educated, innovative and adaptive operators.