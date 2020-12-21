MyVector How To: Air Force Foundational Competencies Assessment

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



To help Airmen gain a better understanding of their competency proficiency level, an Air Force Competencies section was recently added to MyVector. On this page, Airmen will be able to take self-assessments and review resources to further their personal and professional development.



In this video Mr. Jamal Qaiyym, Branch Chief of the Foundational Competencies, goes over how to find the foundational competencies on MyVector and all the features that come a long with it!