To help Airmen gain a better understanding of their competency proficiency level, an Air Force Competencies section was recently added to MyVector. On this page, Airmen will be able to take self-assessments and review resources to further their personal and professional development.
In this video Mr. Jamal Qaiyym, Branch Chief of the Foundational Competencies, goes over how to find the foundational competencies on MyVector and all the features that come a long with it!
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2020 09:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|778008
|VIRIN:
|201221-F-YT892-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108114542
|Length:
|00:11:07
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MyVector How To: Air Force Foundational Competencies Assessment, by Jennifer Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
