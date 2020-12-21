Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MyVector How To: Air Force Foundational Competencies Assessment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2020

    Video by Jennifer Gonzalez 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    To help Airmen gain a better understanding of their competency proficiency level, an Air Force Competencies section was recently added to MyVector. On this page, Airmen will be able to take self-assessments and review resources to further their personal and professional development.

    In this video Mr. Jamal Qaiyym, Branch Chief of the Foundational Competencies, goes over how to find the foundational competencies on MyVector and all the features that come a long with it!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2020
    Date Posted: 12.21.2020 09:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 778008
    VIRIN: 201221-F-YT892-0001
    Filename: DOD_108114542
    Length: 00:11:07
    Location: TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MyVector How To: Air Force Foundational Competencies Assessment, by Jennifer Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Foundational Competency

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT