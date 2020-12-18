Santa Claus at Camp Darby

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Santa Claus stopped by to see our Darby kids today and wish them a Happy

Holidays and a Merry Christmas. He rode a shiny Fire Truck and the kids were

amazed! Santa donated a big box full of pre packed candies which the

teachers distributed with respect to COVID-19 preventive measures. Thank you

to the Soldiers Family Readiness Groups, Key Spouses, Ashley and Zach Winch

for donating candy to create the goodie bags, The Training Support Center

for taking video and pictures, all who helped with coordinating and last but

definitely not least, a HUGE thank you to our Fire Department for picking up

Santa from the North Pole.(U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello)