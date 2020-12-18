Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Santa Claus at Camp Darby

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    12.18.2020

    Video by Vincenzo Vitiello 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Santa Claus stopped by to see our Darby kids today and wish them a Happy
    Holidays and a Merry Christmas. He rode a shiny Fire Truck and the kids were
    amazed! Santa donated a big box full of pre packed candies which the
    teachers distributed with respect to COVID-19 preventive measures. Thank you
    to the Soldiers Family Readiness Groups, Key Spouses, Ashley and Zach Winch
    for donating candy to create the goodie bags, The Training Support Center
    for taking video and pictures, all who helped with coordinating and last but
    definitely not least, a HUGE thank you to our Fire Department for picking up
    Santa from the North Pole.(U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.21.2020 03:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 777947
    VIRIN: 201218-A-IG394-001
    Filename: DOD_108114331
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: LIVORNO, IT 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Santa Claus at Camp Darby, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AirForce
    Santa Claus
    EUCOM
    Army
    FireDepartment
    DODDS
    U.S.Army
    Camp Darby
    USARAF
    TSAE
    7ATC
    europeafrica
    COVID-19
    RTSDSouth
    ArmyStrongStrongerTogether

