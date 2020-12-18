Santa Claus stopped by to see our Darby kids today and wish them a Happy
Holidays and a Merry Christmas. He rode a shiny Fire Truck and the kids were
amazed! Santa donated a big box full of pre packed candies which the
teachers distributed with respect to COVID-19 preventive measures. Thank you
to the Soldiers Family Readiness Groups, Key Spouses, Ashley and Zach Winch
for donating candy to create the goodie bags, The Training Support Center
for taking video and pictures, all who helped with coordinating and last but
definitely not least, a HUGE thank you to our Fire Department for picking up
Santa from the North Pole.(U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2020 03:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|777947
|VIRIN:
|201218-A-IG394-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108114331
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|LIVORNO, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Santa Claus at Camp Darby, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
