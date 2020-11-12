WATERS OFF GUAM (Dec. 11, 2020) The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Asheville (SSN 758), left, and the French Navy Rubis-class nuclear powered submarine (SSN) Émeraude steam in formation off the coast of Guam during a photo exercise. Asheville and Émeraude practiced high-end maritime skills in a multitude of disciplines designed to enhance interoperability between maritime forces. Asheville is one of four forward-deployed submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Randall Ramaswamy.)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2020 19:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|777921
|VIRIN:
|201211-N-VR594-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108114058
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|WATERS OFF GUAM, GUAM, GU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Asheville and Émeraude Steam in Formation, by PO2 Kelsey Hockenberger and PO3 Randall Ramaswamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
