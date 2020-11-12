Asheville and Émeraude Steam in Formation

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



WATERS OFF GUAM (Dec. 11, 2020) The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Asheville (SSN 758), left, and the French Navy Rubis-class nuclear powered submarine (SSN) Émeraude steam in formation off the coast of Guam during a photo exercise. Asheville and Émeraude practiced high-end maritime skills in a multitude of disciplines designed to enhance interoperability between maritime forces. Asheville is one of four forward-deployed submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Randall Ramaswamy.)