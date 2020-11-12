Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Asheville and Émeraude Steam in Formation

    WATERS OFF GUAM, GUAM, GUAM

    12.11.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelsey Hockenberger and Petty Officer 3rd Class Randall Ramaswamy

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    WATERS OFF GUAM (Dec. 11, 2020) The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Asheville (SSN 758), left, and the French Navy Rubis-class nuclear powered submarine (SSN) Émeraude steam in formation off the coast of Guam during a photo exercise. Asheville and Émeraude practiced high-end maritime skills in a multitude of disciplines designed to enhance interoperability between maritime forces. Asheville is one of four forward-deployed submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Randall Ramaswamy.)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2020
    Date Posted: 12.20.2020 19:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 777921
    VIRIN: 201211-N-VR594-2001
    Filename: DOD_108114058
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: WATERS OFF GUAM, GUAM, GU

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Asheville and Émeraude Steam in Formation, by PO2 Kelsey Hockenberger and PO3 Randall Ramaswamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    Asheville
    French
    CSS-15
    Emeraude

