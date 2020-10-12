Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLT 3/4, 31st MEU conducts simulated embassy reinforcement

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.10.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Brienna Tuck 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    Marines with Battalion Landing Team, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct a simulated embassy reinforcement at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 10, 2020. An embassy reinforcement exercise involves complex scenarios to prepare Marines for missions in support of the Department of State. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brienna Tuck)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2020
    Date Posted: 12.21.2020 00:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 777920
    VIRIN: 201210-M-WH885-1001
    Filename: DOD_108114057
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    This work, BLT 3/4, 31st MEU conducts simulated embassy reinforcement, by LCpl Brienna Tuck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

