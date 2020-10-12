Marines with Battalion Landing Team, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct a simulated embassy reinforcement at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 10, 2020. An embassy reinforcement exercise involves complex scenarios to prepare Marines for missions in support of the Department of State. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brienna Tuck)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2020 00:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|777920
|VIRIN:
|201210-M-WH885-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108114057
|Length:
|00:03:11
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, BLT 3/4, 31st MEU conducts simulated embassy reinforcement, by LCpl Brienna Tuck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
