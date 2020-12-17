Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First COVID Positive Hurlburt Airman Helping Others in the Community

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2020

    Video by Debora Henley 

    505th Command and Control Wing

    The 505th Command and Control Wing Commander, U.S. Air Force Colonel Richard Dickens, was the first Hurlburt Airman to test positive for the coronavirus. Colonel Dickens donated convalescent plasma on Dec. 17, to help others COVID-19 patients struggling with more severe symptoms.

    (U.S. Air Force videography & editing by Deb Henley)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2020
    Date Posted: 12.20.2020 17:56
    ACC
    USAF
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    convalescent plasma donation

