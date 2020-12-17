First COVID Positive Hurlburt Airman Helping Others in the Community

The 505th Command and Control Wing Commander, U.S. Air Force Colonel Richard Dickens, was the first Hurlburt Airman to test positive for the coronavirus. Colonel Dickens donated convalescent plasma on Dec. 17, to help others COVID-19 patients struggling with more severe symptoms.
(U.S. Air Force videography & editing by Deb Henley)
