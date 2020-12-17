First COVID Positive Hurlburt Airman Helping Others in the Community

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 505th Command and Control Wing Commander, U.S. Air Force Colonel Richard Dickens, was the first Hurlburt Airman to test positive for the coronavirus. Colonel Dickens donated convalescent plasma on Dec. 17, to help others COVID-19 patients struggling with more severe symptoms.



(U.S. Air Force videography & editing by Deb Henley)