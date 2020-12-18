Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy holidays from U.S. Army Cyber Command

    UNITED STATES

    12.18.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. john portela 

    U.S. Army Cyber Command

    Holiday greetings from Lt. Gen. Stephen Fogarty, commander of U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER); ARCYBER Deputy to the Commander Ron Pontius, and acting ARCYBER Command Sergeant Major SGM Bart Larango.

