Holiday greetings from Lt. Gen. Stephen Fogarty, commander of U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER); ARCYBER Deputy to the Commander Ron Pontius, and acting ARCYBER Command Sergeant Major SGM Bart Larango.
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2020 17:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|777917
|VIRIN:
|201220-A-FX856-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108114036
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Happy holidays from U.S. Army Cyber Command, by SSG john portela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT