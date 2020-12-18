505 CCW Holiday Message, Liberty Mutual-style 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 505th Command and Control Wing Commander, Col. Richard Dickens, and his wife, Chrysta, and Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. C.T. Thompson, and his wife, Jae, wish everyone a healthy and happy holiday season!



We hope you enjoy the video loosely based off of a Libery Mutual commercial.



*Social distancing was kept between the two couples during the video shoot.



(U.S. Air Force videography by Deb Henley and Keith Keel; editing Deb Henley)