Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    505 CCW Holiday Message, Liberty Mutual-style 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2020

    Video by Debora Henley 

    505th Command and Control Wing

    The 505th Command and Control Wing Commander, Col. Richard Dickens, and his wife, Chrysta, and Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. C.T. Thompson, and his wife, Jae, wish everyone a healthy and happy holiday season!

    We hope you enjoy the video loosely based off of a Libery Mutual commercial.

    *Social distancing was kept between the two couples during the video shoot.

    (U.S. Air Force videography by Deb Henley and Keith Keel; editing Deb Henley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.20.2020 11:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 777904
    VIRIN: 201218-F-ES928-872
    Filename: DOD_108113931
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    Holiday Message
    USAF
    505th Command and Control Wing
    Colonel Richard Dickens

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT