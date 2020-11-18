15th MEU Marines with BLT 1/4 lands at Pohakuloa Training Area to conduct live-fire training

20201118-M-UY835-3001 POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, Hawaii (Nov. 18, 2020) – U.S. Marines with Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit depart the amphibious assault ship U.S.S. Makin Island (LHD 8) to conduct a live-fire and maneuver training range. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th MEU are currently conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet Area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Patrick Crosley)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2020 07:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|777894
|VIRIN:
|201118-M-UY835-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_108113885
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
