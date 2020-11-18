Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Marines with BLT 1/4 lands at Pohakuloa Training Area to conduct live-fire training

    HI, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2020

    Video by Cpl. Patrick Crosley 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    20201118-M-UY835-3001 POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, Hawaii (Nov. 18, 2020) – U.S. Marines with Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit depart the amphibious assault ship U.S.S. Makin Island (LHD 8) to conduct a live-fire and maneuver training range. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th MEU are currently conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet Area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Patrick Crosley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.20.2020 07:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 777894
    VIRIN: 201118-M-UY835-3001
    Filename: DOD_108113885
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: HI, US

    This work, 15th MEU Marines with BLT 1/4 lands at Pohakuloa Training Area to conduct live-fire training, by Cpl Patrick Crosley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Makin Island
    15th MEU
    Sailors
    Marines
    BLT 1/4
    MKIARG15MEU

