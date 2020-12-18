Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Santa takes the ACFT

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KATTERBACH, BY, GERMANY

    12.18.2020

    Video by Maj. Robert Fellingham 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Santa doesn't want to make the switch to the new Army Combat Fitness Test; he wants to stick with the old APFT since his MOS is mostly flying around with the reindeer. Command Sgt. Maj. Zane Hansen has some news for Santa.

    Holiday-themed PSA about preparing for the new ACFT featuring the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Command Sergeant Major Zane Hansen, and Command Chief Warrant Officer Robert Slider as Santa. (Video by Maj. Robert Fellingham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.20.2020 07:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 777893
    VIRIN: 201218-A-KM584-496
    PIN: 2
    Filename: DOD_108113884
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: KATTERBACH, BY, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Santa takes the ACFT, by MAJ Robert Fellingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    happy holidays
    US Army
    wings of victory
    12thCAB
    ACFT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT