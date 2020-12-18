Santa doesn't want to make the switch to the new Army Combat Fitness Test; he wants to stick with the old APFT since his MOS is mostly flying around with the reindeer. Command Sgt. Maj. Zane Hansen has some news for Santa.
Holiday-themed PSA about preparing for the new ACFT featuring the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Command Sergeant Major Zane Hansen, and Command Chief Warrant Officer Robert Slider as Santa. (Video by Maj. Robert Fellingham)
|12.18.2020
|12.20.2020 07:45
|Video Productions
|777893
|201218-A-KM584-496
|2
|DOD_108113884
|00:01:39
|KATTERBACH, BY, DE
|0
|0
This work, Santa takes the ACFT, by MAJ Robert Fellingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
