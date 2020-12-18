Santa takes the ACFT

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Santa doesn't want to make the switch to the new Army Combat Fitness Test; he wants to stick with the old APFT since his MOS is mostly flying around with the reindeer. Command Sgt. Maj. Zane Hansen has some news for Santa.



Holiday-themed PSA about preparing for the new ACFT featuring the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Command Sergeant Major Zane Hansen, and Command Chief Warrant Officer Robert Slider as Santa. (Video by Maj. Robert Fellingham)