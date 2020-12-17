Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MO, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2020

    Video by Sgt. Heidi Kroll 

    297TH Regional Support Group

    Alaska Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Bethany Hendren currently stationed at Torun, Poland wishes her mom and dad a Merry Christmas.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2020
    Date Posted: 12.20.2020 05:46
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 777890
    VIRIN: 201217-A-HS490-904
    Filename: DOD_108113881
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: MO, US
    Hometown: MADISON, MO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Bethany Hendren wishes her family and friends in Missouri a Merry Christmas., by SGT Heidi Kroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

