Sergeant 1st Class Robert Sapp currently mobilized to Poland wishes his wife and step children a Merry Christmas from forward operating base
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2020 05:11
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|777888
|VIRIN:
|201216-A-HS490-631
|Filename:
|DOD_108113877
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Alaska Army National Guard Sergeant 1st Class Robert Sapp wishes his family in Alaska a Happy Holiday., by SGT Heidi Kroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
