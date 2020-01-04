Animation designed to communicate the importance of staying connected to the VPN at the end of your workday. During the pandemic of 2020, the majority of the Defense Finance Accounting Service employees were working from home. The animation shows a scene of a home office at night. (DoD Animation by Eileen Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2020 23:14
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|777880
|VIRIN:
|200401-D-BO258-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108113777
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Stay connected to the VPN at the end of your workday, by Eileen Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
