This Seaside Chat, “Big Opportunities for Small Business”, was held from 1800-2100 on May 23, 2019.



This video was recorded from NavalX’s headquarters in Alexandria, Va., where Navy acquisition experts talked about best practices on both sides of the relationship between the Navy and small business. The panelists were Ms. Emily Harman [Director, Navy Officer of Small Business Programs (OSBP)], Bob Smith [Director, Department of the Navy Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR)], and Scott Bartlett [Program Manager, Department of the Navy Rapid Innovation Fund (DON RIF)].