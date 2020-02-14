Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NavalX, AFWERX and SOFWERX: Working together on DoD Acquisition Challenges

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.14.2020

    Video by Matt Denny 

    NavalX

    This video highlights how NavalX, AFWERX and SOFWERX are working together on Joint service collaboration efforts across the U.S. Department of Defense.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2020
    Date Posted: 12.19.2020 19:26
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 777874
    VIRIN: 200214-O-SP693-873
    PIN: 21420
    Filename: DOD_108113679
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NavalX, AFWERX and SOFWERX: Working together on DoD Acquisition Challenges, by Matt Denny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    United States Navy

    TAGS

    SOFWERX
    AFWERX
    NavalX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT