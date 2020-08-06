Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Adm. Frank Morley Speaks on Cultural Change

    UNITED STATES

    06.08.2020

    Video by Matt Denny 

    NavalX

    “Today we’re in a great power competition. We’re not the only choice in the world and so this (competition) requires different ways to approach. This requires more agility, more speed, more risk tolerance, working efforts in parallel, and just a change in thought”– Rear Adm. Frank Morley, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for International Programs.

    What is cultural change? Why is it important? Listen to Rear Adm. Morley as he talks about the last step of the journey, cultural change.

    Date Taken: 06.08.2020
    Date Posted: 12.19.2020 19:27
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 777873
    VIRIN: 200608-O-SP693-267
    PIN: 60820
    Filename: DOD_108113678
    Length: 00:03:42
    Location: US

    United States Navy

    NavalX

