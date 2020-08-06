Rear Adm. Frank Morley Speaks on Cultural Change

“Today we’re in a great power competition. We’re not the only choice in the world and so this (competition) requires different ways to approach. This requires more agility, more speed, more risk tolerance, working efforts in parallel, and just a change in thought”– Rear Adm. Frank Morley, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for International Programs.
What is cultural change? Why is it important? Listen to Rear Adm. Morley as he talks about the last step of the journey, cultural change.
