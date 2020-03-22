Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bill Bray, DASN RDT&E explains the mission of Naval Warfare Centers and Labs

    UNITED STATES

    03.22.2020

    Video by Matt Denny 

    NavalX

    What do you know about the Naval Warfare Centers and Research Labs?

    NavalX's Matt Denny interviews Mr. William Bray regarding the mission and role of Warfare Centers within the U.S. Department of the Navy.

    Mr. Bray is the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, Test & Evaluation and is responsible for executive oversight of all matters related to RDT&E Budget Activities, Science and Engineering, Advanced Research and Development, Prototyping and Experimentation, and Test and Evaluation for the Department of the Navy.

    Date Taken: 03.22.2020
    Date Posted: 12.19.2020 19:24
    Category: Interviews
    This work, Bill Bray, DASN RDT&E explains the mission of Naval Warfare Centers and Labs, by Matt Denny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    United States Navy

    aquisition
    WFC
    NavalX
    Warfarecenters

