Bill Bray, DASN RDT&E explains the mission of Naval Warfare Centers and Labs

What do you know about the Naval Warfare Centers and Research Labs?



NavalX's Matt Denny interviews Mr. William Bray regarding the mission and role of Warfare Centers within the U.S. Department of the Navy.



Mr. Bray is the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, Test & Evaluation and is responsible for executive oversight of all matters related to RDT&E Budget Activities, Science and Engineering, Advanced Research and Development, Prototyping and Experimentation, and Test and Evaluation for the Department of the Navy.