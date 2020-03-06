Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Asst. Sec. Geurts - Pulling guard

    UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Video by Matt Denny 

    NavalX

    James “Hondo” Geurts, assistant secretary for Research, Development and Acquisition (ASN (RD&A)) with the U.S. Navy, is interviewed by NavalX's Matt Denny. During the interview, Asst. Sec. Geurts talks about how he would like to remove barriers within the Navy's acquisition culture.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 12.19.2020 19:18
    Category: Interviews
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Asst. Sec. Geurts - Pulling guard, by Matt Denny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

