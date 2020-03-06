James “Hondo” Geurts, assistant secretary for Research, Development and Acquisition (ASN (RD&A)) with the U.S. Navy, is interviewed by NavalX's Matt Denny. During the interview, Asst. Sec. Geurts talks about how he would like to remove barriers within the Navy's acquisition culture.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2020 19:18
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|777866
|VIRIN:
|200603-O-SP693-859
|PIN:
|60320
|Filename:
|DOD_108113669
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Asst. Sec. Geurts - Pulling guard, by Matt Denny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
