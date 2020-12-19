Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wreaths Across America

    SAN ANGELO, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Deven Schultz 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Goodfellow and San Angelo community members took part in the annual Wreaths Across America event, which honored and remembered fallen veterans.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2020
    Date Posted: 12.19.2020 18:11
    Location: SAN ANGELO, TX, US 

    TAGS

    Wreaths Across America
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB

