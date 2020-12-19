Goodfellow and San Angelo community members took part in the annual Wreaths Across America event, which honored and remembered fallen veterans.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2020 18:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|777865
|VIRIN:
|201219-F-AU874-142
|Filename:
|DOD_108113668
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|SAN ANGELO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
