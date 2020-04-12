Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Logistics Command and the CAW

    UNITED STATES

    12.04.2020

    Video by Matt Denny 

    NavalX

    NavalX's Matt Denny interviews Marine LtCol. Kirk Spangenberg and his deputy from Marine Corps Logistics Command as they close out a week of training with one of the Centers for Adaptive Warfighting and share what their experience has been.

    Date Taken: 12.04.2020
    Date Posted: 12.19.2020 19:17
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 777864
    VIRIN: 201204-O-SP693-039
    PIN: 120420
    Filename: DOD_108113667
    Length: 00:35:55
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Marine Logistics Command and the CAW, by Matt Denny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    United States Navy

    TAGS

    CAW
    NavalX
    CentersforAdaptiveWarfighting

