Marine Logistics Command and the CAW

NavalX's Matt Denny interviews Marine LtCol. Kirk Spangenberg and his deputy from Marine Corps Logistics Command as they close out a week of training with one of the Centers for Adaptive Warfighting and share what their experience has been.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2020 19:17
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|777864
|VIRIN:
|201204-O-SP693-039
|PIN:
|120420
|Filename:
|DOD_108113667
|Length:
|00:35:55
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
