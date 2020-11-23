Listen to Master Sgt Josh Thomas and Major Pete Thermos as they go live with Mohawk Matt, in the middle of their first Agile Scrum courses for one of the Centers for Adaptive Warfighting, in Okinawa, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2020 18:57
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|777857
|VIRIN:
|201123-O-SP693-192
|PIN:
|112320
|Filename:
|DOD_108113631
|Length:
|00:16:50
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CAW is Scrumin’ in Okinawa, Japan, by Matt Denny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
