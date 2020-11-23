Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAW is Scrumin’ in Okinawa, Japan

    UNITED STATES

    11.23.2020

    Video by Matt Denny 

    NavalX

    Listen to Master Sgt Josh Thomas and Major Pete Thermos as they go live with Mohawk Matt, in the middle of their first Agile Scrum courses for one of the Centers for Adaptive Warfighting, in Okinawa, Japan.

    #NavalX #CAW #CenterforAdaptiveWarfighting
    #NavalX #CAW #CentersforAdaptiveWarfighting

