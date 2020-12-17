Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Remote CAW Course - Future Facilitators

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.17.2020

    Video by Matt Denny 

    NavalX

    Matt Denny interviews the facilitators from remote Centers for Adaptive Warfighting (CAW).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2020
    Date Posted: 12.19.2020 19:15
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 777856
    VIRIN: 201217-O-SP693-964
    PIN: 121720
    Filename: DOD_108113630
    Length: 00:23:20
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Remote CAW Course - Future Facilitators, by Matt Denny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    United States Navy

    TAGS

    CAW
    NavalX
    CentersforAdaptiveWarfighting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT