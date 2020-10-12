Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii Tech Bridge

    12.10.2020

    Video by Matt Denny 

    NavalX

    Join Neal Miyake, Hawaii Tech Bridge Director, which was announced yesterday by James “Hondo” Geurts, assistant secretary for Research, Development and Acquisition (ASN (RD&A)) with the U.S. Navy. During this interview, Neal chatted with Mohawk Matt, with the NavalX ConnecX Team, and Whitney Tallerico, NavalX Tech Bridge Director, on the areas of focus to increase the U.S. Navy's warfighting capabilities.

