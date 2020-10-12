Join Neal Miyake, Hawaii Tech Bridge Director, which was announced yesterday by James “Hondo” Geurts, assistant secretary for Research, Development and Acquisition (ASN (RD&A)) with the U.S. Navy. During this interview, Neal chatted with Mohawk Matt, with the NavalX ConnecX Team, and Whitney Tallerico, NavalX Tech Bridge Director, on the areas of focus to increase the U.S. Navy's warfighting capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2020 19:10
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|777853
|VIRIN:
|201210-O-SP693-835
|PIN:
|121020
|Filename:
|DOD_108113627
|Length:
|00:26:44
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hawaii Tech Bridge, by Matt Denny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
