Join Neal Miyake, Hawaii Tech Bridge Director, which was announced yesterday by James “Hondo” Geurts, assistant secretary for Research, Development and Acquisition (ASN (RD&A)) with the U.S. Navy. During this interview, Neal chatted with Mohawk Matt, with the NavalX ConnecX Team, and Whitney Tallerico, NavalX Tech Bridge Director, on the areas of focus to increase the U.S. Navy's warfighting capabilities.