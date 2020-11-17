U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Shotgun Team member and Burlington, Wisconsin native Spc. Alicia Gough gives a Christmas greeting.
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2020 12:31
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|777836
|VIRIN:
|201117-A-FC254-834
|Filename:
|DOD_108113558
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Hometown:
|BURLINGTON, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Spc. Alicia Gough Gives a Christmas Greeting, by SFC JaJuan Broadnax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT