Army Gen. Gus F. Perna, chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, briefs the media on Operation Warp Speed and the distribution of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, Dec. 19, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2020 13:04
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|777826
|Filename:
|DOD_108113536
|Length:
|00:29:11
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Warp Speed Leader Holds Briefing on Vaccine Distribution, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
