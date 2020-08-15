This animation was displayed on the Defense Finance and Accounting Service internal portal to remind employees of the Department of Defense's initiative to have all employees complete mandatory operational security training. The graphics and colors chosen were selected to match the original campaign rolled out by the Department of Defense. (DoD Animation by Eileen Hernandez)
This work, 2020 DoD Operations Security Training Animation, by Eileen Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
