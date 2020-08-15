Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2020 DoD Operations Security Training Animation

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2020

    Video by Eileen Hernandez 

    Defense Finance and Accounting Service

    This animation was displayed on the Defense Finance and Accounting Service internal portal to remind employees of the Department of Defense's initiative to have all employees complete mandatory operational security training. The graphics and colors chosen were selected to match the original campaign rolled out by the Department of Defense. (DoD Animation by Eileen Hernandez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2020
    Date Posted: 12.19.2020 09:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 777813
    VIRIN: 200815-D-BO258-1001
    Filename: DOD_108113499
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 DoD Operations Security Training Animation, by Eileen Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS)

    2020 DoD Operations Security Training Animation

