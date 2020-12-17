Apache crew chief takes the controls

Sgt. Gavin Phillips, an AH-64 Apache maintainer and crew chief assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division, climbs in the cockpit to fly with Chief Warrant Officer 5 Steven Dermer, the brigade's command chief warrant officer, in Illesheim, Germany, Dec. 17, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Garrett L. Dipuma)
|12.17.2020
|12.19.2020 07:29
|Package
|777805
|201217-Z-PJ019-068
|DOD_108113474
|00:01:05
|ILLESHEIM, DE
|1
|1
