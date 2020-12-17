Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Apache crew chief takes the controls

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ILLESHEIM, GERMANY

    12.17.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Garrett Dipuma 

    241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Gavin Phillips, an AH-64 Apache maintainer and crew chief assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division, climbs in the cockpit to fly with Chief Warrant Officer 5 Steven Dermer, the brigade's command chief warrant officer, in Illesheim, Germany, Dec. 17, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Garrett L. Dipuma)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2020
    Date Posted: 12.19.2020 07:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 777805
    VIRIN: 201217-Z-PJ019-068
    Filename: DOD_108113474
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: ILLESHEIM, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Apache crew chief takes the controls, by SSG Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    AH-64 Apache

    TAGS

    Helicopter
    Apache
    Aviation
    Screaming Eagles
    Wings of Destiny
    Atlantic Resolve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT