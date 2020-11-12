First Space Force Esports Team Wins Call of Duty Endowment (CODE) Bowl

The first competitive Space Force esports team dominates the Call of Duty Endowment (CODE) Bowl Dec. 11, 2020. The team of four Space Professionals and two popular streamers defeated seven other military services from the U.S. and U.K. while streaming live from the U.S. Air Force Academy.
