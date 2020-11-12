Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    First Space Force Esports Team Wins Call of Duty Endowment (CODE) Bowl

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CO, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2020

    Video by Paul Honnick 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    The first competitive Space Force esports team dominates the Call of Duty Endowment (CODE) Bowl Dec. 11, 2020. The team of four Space Professionals and two popular streamers defeated seven other military services from the U.S. and U.K. while streaming live from the U.S. Air Force Academy.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2020
    Date Posted: 12.19.2020 00:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 777793
    VIRIN: 201211-F-BV344-0001
    Filename: DOD_108113427
    Length: 00:04:36
    Location: CO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Space Force Esports Team Wins Call of Duty Endowment (CODE) Bowl, by Paul Honnick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Space Force
    esports
    Air Force Gaming

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT